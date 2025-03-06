Vols Chaz Lanier Selected as a Jerry West Award Finalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Chaz Lanier of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is among five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, as released Tuesday afternoon by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The annual Jerry West Award, named after the late Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 11th year by highlighting the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Lanier, a fifth-year competitor in his first season at Tennessee, is joined in the elite group of finalists by Baylor’s V.J. Edgecombe, Memphis’ P.J. Haggerty, Texas’ Tre Johnson and Arizona’s Caleb Love.

