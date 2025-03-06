OBITUARY: James Allen Deal

James “Jim” Allen Deal, age 75, of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2025, in Nashville, TN. Born on December 12, 1949, to the late James Deal and Alice Klos Rampage, Jim lived a life guided by faith, dedication, and a deep love for his family, work, and the outdoors.

Jim graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in economics before earning a Master of Business Administration in Health Services Administration from the University of Arizona. His education was only the start of his pursuit of a lifelong career in healthcare in hopes of improving quality of care. From a hospital administrator to a respected industry executive with DTCA, Healthways, and AMSURG, he helped shape the healthcare landscape for years to come.

Jim founded Compassus in 2006, serving as CEO and Chairman until his retirement in 2022. His leadership and unwavering commitment to compassionate care laid the foundation for the company’s continued success, ensuring that patients and families received dignity and comfort in their most vulnerable moments.

Beyond his professional achievements, Jim sought adventure in all aspects of life. He acquired High Lonesome Ranch, an active cattle ranch in Duncan, Arizona, in 1991. Eventually moving it to Shelbyville, TN, he has raised and cared for thousands of cattle throughout his 30 years in the business. He worked with the respect, care, and dedication required as a steward of the land and its livestock.

An avid fly fisherman, he cherished time spent on the water, embracing the peace and solitude it offered. From his early years as a caddie that led to a lifelong love of the sport, Jim was a passionate golfer and shared this love with his family. He was a devoted reader, with history being his favorite subject. A man of faith, Jim was an attendee of Brentwood Baptist Church, where he found strength and community.

Both professionally and personally, many sought him for his deep wisdom and thoughtfulness. The energy and love that Jim lived with will remain in the hearts and minds of his family and friends. But maybe most of all, for some, it will be his heart-warming laugh that will be remembered most. He sought to lead each day with kindness and a full heart that will not soon be forgotten.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Deal; sons, Adam Deal (Angela), Drew Deal (Melissa), Connor McGeary, and Cole Deal; daughter, Courtney Deal (Christina); brother, Bill Deal (Jodi Reeves); sister, Kathy Przybylski (Daris); and grandchildren, Addison, Jessica, Vivien, and Jean.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Brentwood Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The care of James “Jim” Allen Deal and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.