Flipping for a Cause: Brentwood Rotary’s 42nd Annual Pancake Day Set for April 12

It’s that time of year again when the community gathers for a morning of fluffy pancakes, fun, and philanthropy!

The Brentwood Rotary Club invites everyone to its 42nd Annual Pancake Day on Saturday, April 12, from 7:00 to 11:30 AM at Brentwood High School (5304 Murray Lane).

This free, family-friendly event is more than just a delicious breakfast—it’s a fundraiser supporting vital local causes. Donations from Pancake Day will directly benefit the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home Summer Activities Program at the Brentwood campus, helping provide enriching experiences for children in need.

Adding to the excitement, Pancake Day will be held in conjunction with the “Kars 4 Kids” Car Show, organized by the Music City Antique Automobile Club of America. Classic car lovers can register for the show at musiccityaaca.club and enjoy a fantastic display of vintage vehicles.

More Than Just Pancakes!

Enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast while supporting local charities.

Explore vintage and collector cars at the Kars 4 Kids Car Show.

Engage in games and activities for all ages.

Donate blood at the Blood Assurance Bloodmobile, which will be on-site for those who wish to give back in another meaningful way.

Join the Tradition—Give, Eat, and Make a Difference!

While admission is free, donations are encouraged to support the Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation’s mission of serving the community and uplifting those in need. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, admiring the classic cars, or rolling up your sleeve for a blood donation, every contribution makes a lasting impact.

For more details, visit BrentwoodRotary.org.

