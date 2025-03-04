Photo of the Day: March 4, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Ashbusters Chimney Service, a Nashville-based certified chimney sweeping and fireplace repair company renowned for its quality service since 1985, announced a partnership with Nashville’s Ronald McDonald House. In homage to Cancer Prevention Month, Ashbusters’ president and founder, Mark Stoner, donated a $1,500 check and pledged annual complimentary chimney sweep and inspection services to the facility.

“We are very proud and honored to have the opportunity to partner with and give back to Nashville’s very own Ronald McDonald House,” Stoner said. “The house has a grand and beautiful fireplace that our team looks forward to working on and ensuring it runs safely and smoothly for parents and patients to enjoy for years to come.”

This year marks a milestone for Ashbusters as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary. Among its charitable endeavors, Stoner’s non-profit, Sweep Away Cancer, has contributed an impressive $400,000 toward aiding cancer patients since its inception.

“We are so grateful for the Ashbusters team’s generous donation,” said Liz Miller Piercy, executive director for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville. “With this donation and their service on the house’s fireplace, we can continue helping families relax, refresh and experience the comforts of home while staying close to their sick child.”

The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville is to keep families close by providing essential resources and a “home-away-from-home” for families of critically ill children receiving inpatient or outpatient medical care at Nashville area hospitals. Since its doors opened in 1991, the organization has served more than 16,863 families from all 95 counties in Tennessee, 66 counties in Kentucky, 44 other states and 14 foreign countries

