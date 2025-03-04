3-4-52025 Wind Advisory, Rain, Possible Severe Weather

The next 24 hours will be interesting, so be weather aware….

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1212 PM CST Mon Mar 3 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-040900- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.250304T1800Z-250306T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Centerville, Murfreesboro, Hohenwald, Brentwood, Pulaski, Goodlettsville, Waynesboro, Woodbury, Byrdstown, Ashland City, Carthage, Gordonsville, Dickson, Shelbyville, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Springfield, Lewisburg, Gainesboro, Allardt, South Carthage, Erin, Coalmont, Lafayette, Cookeville, Clifton, Columbia, Kingston Springs, Smyrna, Crossville, Manchester, Mount Juliet, Clarksville, Sparta, Lawrenceburg, Gallatin, Waverly, Dover, La Vergne, Linden, Tullahoma, Tennessee Ridge, Nashville, McMinnville, Lobelville, Lebanon, Jamestown, Smithville, Livingston, Altamont, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Celina, Spencer, and Franklin 1212 PM CST Mon Mar 3 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will relax slightly Tuesday night, but becoming gusty again Wednesday from the west. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.