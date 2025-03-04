Photos: Construction at New Nissan Stadium

A groundbreaking event for the New Nissan Stadium took place in 2024. One year later, we were able to see the construction progress, as the projected open date of February 2027 is still on track.

Serving as a centerpiece of Nashville’s East Bank, the 1.8 million square-foot New Nissan Stadium will feature a circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof and sightlines to the field 38% closer than the current stadium, offering spectators an exceptional view from any seat in the house. Exterior terraces and porches will provide panoramic views of the city and serve as a social space during event and non-event days. “Made for Nashville,” the facility will also feature a 12,000 square foot community space available for use year round.

Some interesting facts about the construction project: the New Nissan Stadium is just 94 feet from the existing stadium. The current Nissan Stadium will remain open until the new project is completed.

The current Nissan Stadium is 150 feet tall, while the New Nissan Stadium will be 235 feet tall. 850 workers are on site each day for the project, but that number will grow to over 1,600 over time. Seating for the new Nissan Stadium will be approximately 60,000 for games with the potential for more seating during concerts with 2.1 million square feet of sustainably designed enclosed stadium.

Take a look a photos below.

