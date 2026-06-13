Photo of the Day: June 13, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country hitmaker Ashley Cooke launched the 2026 edition of 27LIVE with a packed-out, crowd-commanding performance at The Westin Nashville’s L27 Rooftop Lounge. Powered by Country Now, the free event reached full capacity and transformed one of the city’s most coveted venues into a sea of baby blue — the signature color for Cooke’s highly awaited self-titled sophomore album, due out via Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music on August 14.

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If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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