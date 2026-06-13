Home Weather 6/12/26: Overcast Day with High of 81, Low of 70; Currently 74;...

6/12/26: Overcast Day with High of 81, Low of 70; Currently 74; Clear Tonight, Low 73.8, Calm Winds

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind from the east at 2.5 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81°F and a low of 70.7°F, with wind gusts up to 12.5 mph. A 75% chance of rain was forecast, resulting in a total accumulation of 0.3 in of moderate rainfall during the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 73.8°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 4.3 mph and a much lower precipitation chance of 13%.

No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
71°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
75% chance · 0.3 in
Now
74°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 71°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 87°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 84°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 72°F 59°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 82°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 86°F 75°F Drizzle: light
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