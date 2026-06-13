6/12/26: Overcast Day with High of 81, Low of 70; Currently 74; Clear Tonight, Low 73.8, Calm Winds

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind from the east at 2.5 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81°F and a low of 70.7°F, with wind gusts up to 12.5 mph. A 75% chance of rain was forecast, resulting in a total accumulation of 0.3 in of moderate rainfall during the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 73.8°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 4.3 mph and a much lower precipitation chance of 13%.

No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time for the area.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 71°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 75% chance · 0.3 in Now 74°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 71°F Rain: moderate Saturday 87°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Sunday 84°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 72°F 59°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 60°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 82°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 86°F 75°F Drizzle: light

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