6/12/26: Overcast Day with High of 81, Low of 70; Currently 74; Clear Tonight, Low 73.8, Calm Winds

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind from the east at 2.5 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this evening.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81°F and a low of 70.7°F, with wind gusts up to 12.5 mph. A 75% chance of rain was forecast, resulting in a total accumulation of 0.3 in of moderate rainfall during the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 73.8°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 4.3 mph and a much lower precipitation chance of 13%.
No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time for the area.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
71°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
75% chance · 0.3 in
Now
74°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|71°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|87°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Sunday
|84°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|72°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|82°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|86°F
|75°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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