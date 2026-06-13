Tennessee Lottery Results for June 13, 2026

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, Tennessee lottery players have plenty to check, with fresh results posted for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4. Multi-state games like Powerball and Mega Millions feature impressive jackpots, while local favorites continue to offer daily chances to win. Be sure to review your tickets and follow the next drawing updates for your shot at a prize.

Powerball

12 31 38 60 66 PB 14 Double Play 08 35 41 42 67 PB 11

Mega Millions

09 17 24 39 51 MB 03

Lotto America

06 09 23 45 51 SB 06

Tennessee Cash

03 08 27 28 34 CB 04

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

10 15 26 27 35

Millionaire for Life

06 13 22 35 36 LB 01

Cash 3 Morning 06 06 06 WB 06 Midday 01 07 02 WB 08 Evening 07 08 05 WB 00 Morning 09 01 09 WB 00 Midday 02 07 05 WB 08

Cash 4 Morning 04 08 01 01 WB 06 Midday 08 08 01 09 WB 07 Evening 08 09 00 02 WB 09 Morning 07 08 05 01 WB 02 Midday 09 07 03 08 WB 01

Check back soon for more Tennessee Lottery results and updates on the next round of drawings.

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