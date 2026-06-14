Photo of the Day: June 14, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: 19 Recordings held its second annual American Idol Live in Concert in Nashville. Runner-Up, Jordan McCullough, performed two songs, but you can see him live at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, June 18th. Find tickets here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos