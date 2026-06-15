Photo of the Day: June 15, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Anthropologie will open at The Factory at Franklin. The sign is now up at the freestanding building under construction. We don’t have an exact date for when it will open, but it is expected sometime this summer.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos