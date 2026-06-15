6/14/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 68 and Winds at 9 mph After a Warm Day with High of 81

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 70.9°F with a gentle wind blowing at 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.6°F and the low was recorded at 68.4°F. Conditions included a wind gust of up to 14.5 mph and a 61% chance of precipitation during the day, resulting in a total of 0.2 in of rain. Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain steady around the low of 68.4°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 9.2 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 14%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain clear into the night.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 68°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 61% chance · 0.2 in Now 71°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 81°F 68°F Rain: moderate Monday 76°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 82°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 78°F 69°F Rain: slight Friday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: light Saturday 80°F 60°F Overcast

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