A major retailer is coming to The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin). According to a recent Historic Zoning Commission meeting, the former MAFIAoza’s building on campus is set to become an Anthropologie, complete with updated signage and modifications to the existing structure. Click for More News

The plans also include an accessory building and a courtyard for Terrain, the garden, home, and lifestyle brand owned by Urban Outfitters — the parent company of Anthropologie. A new potting shed, approximately 6′ x 12′, is planned for the patio area as part of the Terrain space.

An opening date has not yet been announced. We have reached out to Anthropologie for comment and to find out whether this will be a relocation of its existing downtown Franklin store or an additional location in the area.