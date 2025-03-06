Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Hit & Run

March 6, 2025 – Fatal crash investigators have charged Karla Guadalupe Armendariz, 25, with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and driving without a license in connection with Monday night’s hit and run pickup truck-scooter collision on Old Hickory Boulevard near Firestone Parkway that killed scooter operator Charles Fountain, 65.

A tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers led to today’s recovery of the gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck that hit Fountain. It was parked at an Edmondson Pike apartment complex. The registered owner of the truck reported to officers that Armendariz, the driver, wanted to surrender. She was taken into custody in Brentwood Wednesday and interviewed. She admitted to drinking six beers and taking a prescription drug prior to the crash. She claimed to have blacked out and did not remember the collision.

Officers determined that Fountain was an over-the-road truck driver who had parked his tractor-trailer at the TA Truck Stop. He had ridden his electric scooter to a nearby Dollar General Store and was headed back to the truck stop when he was hit by the Toyota. It dragged the scooter for more than 900 feet before it became dislodged. The pickup truck fled on Old Hickory Boulevard toward Murfreesboro Pike.

Armendariz is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MNPD

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email