Photo of the Day: March 5, 2025

Photo of the day: The Loveless Cafe and Kisser chefs collaborated on a one-of-a-kind, true East-to-South menu and intimate dining experience for this year’s Dine Nashville – the perfect merging of old and new Nashville!

Blending classic Southern comfort food with bold Japanese flavors, this imaginative culinary experience showcased the best of both traditions, reimagining beloved staples with inventive twists. Guests enjoyed a distinctive menu where buttermilk biscuits meet umami, and Southern hospitality pairs with the Japanese kissaten – a neighborhood spot serving comfort food where locals can eat, drink and hang out.

Proceeds from the partnership were donated to Visit Music City Inc. Foundation in support of our friends at the Giving Kitchen and Big Table Nashville.

