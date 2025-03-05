Nashville to Host its First Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville’s first rodeo will head to Bridgestone Arena in May.

Bridgestone Arena shared the news, stating, ”Music City Rodeo is coming to Bridgestone Arena on May 29-31! See Reba on May 29, Jelly Roll on May 30, and Tim McGraw on May 31!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 7th at 10 am. Find tickets here.

Music City Rodeo shared an Instagram video announcing the event with a voiceover by Tim McGraw and Reba McEntire. You can even see Jelly Roll in the video at his bar serving drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUSIC CITY RODEO (@musiccityrodeo)

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email