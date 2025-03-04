Second Harvest Food Bank to Host Annual ‘Generous Helpings’ Fundraiser Featuring Local Chefs

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee will once again host its annual “Generous Helpings Sponsored by Kroger” featuring a stellar lineup of top Nashville chefs and restaurants.

The culinary fundraiser for the food bank will take place on Wednesday, April 2nd at Marathon Music Works (1402 Clinton Street Nashville). The event will feature tastings from some of the city’s best food, fine wines, and craft beers. Guests must be 21-years old to participate.

“It’s no secret that Nashville has gained a stellar reputation for its wonderful food and drink, and we’re excited to feature so many who are leading the Nashville culinary scene,” said Second Harvest President and CEO Nancy Keil. “This unique event brings together our community to celebrate a great cause and give back while enjoying a remarkable night of food and drink.”

“It’s a pleasure for us to once again be the presenting sponsor of Generous Helpings,” said Sonya Hostetler, Division President at Kroger. “We have been privileged to work with Second Harvest for nearly 50 years and want to do what we can to support their work in addressing food insecurity among our neighbors. Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Plan reinforces our commitment to providing hunger relief by rescuing food that would otherwise be discarded and making sure it gets to organizations like Second Harvest to help feed our neighbors in need.”

Tickets for Generous Helpings Sponsored by Kroger are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Complimentary valet is included with ticket purchase. Proceeds from Generous Helpings Sponsored by Kroger benefits Second Harvest Food Bank’s Grocery Rescue Program, which rescues frozen meat, produce, dairy and non-perishable food items for more than 300 grocery stores across Tennessee.

Participating restaurants include:

Blue Aster

Char

Cledis Burger

Coley’s Juke Joint

D’Andrews Bakery

Edley’s BBQ

Frankies Nashville

Goo Goo

Jaspers

Jewish Cowboy

Kingdom Café’ & Grill

Pancho and Lefty’s

Street Injera (Delicious Afrika)

Tall Tales

Tennessee Cobbler Company

Thai Esane

The Pepper Pott

Tomkats Restaurant Group

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer

