Tennessee Craft Announces Jonathan Harwell-Dye as Executive Director

Tennessee Craft is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Harwell-Dye as its new Executive Director, effective April 1, 2026.

Harwell-Dye brings a dynamic blend of arts leadership, communications expertise, and a deep commitment to supporting creative communities across Tennessee. Most recently, he served as Director of Programs for the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, where he led strategic initiatives providing resources, opportunities, and education to the state’s thriving creative sector.

“Jonathan’s experience, skills, and passion for the arts align perfectly with Tennessee Craft’s mission,” said Sue Mulcahy, Board President of Tennessee Craft. “He understands the value of handmade craft, the importance of community, and has already demonstrated strong leadership and vision during his time on our Board of Directors.”

Harwell-Dye has an extensive background in arts administration, having previously held leadership roles including Senior Communications Manager at Savannah College of Art and Design and Director of Creative Placemaking and Communications at Macon Arts Alliance. He began his career as a graphic artist in the newspaper industry, advancing into roles as an online manager, creative director, and editor.

He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interdisciplinary studies/scientific illustration from the University of Georgia and has completed graduate-level coursework in business design and arts leadership at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

He also holds a certification in creative placemaking from The Ohio State University.

Click for More News

A current Nashville resident, Harwell-Dye has served on the Tennessee Craft Governing Board for more than two years, contributing to strategic planning and future visioning for the organization. He is passionate about expanding statewide programs, strengthening artist support systems, and elevating Tennessee Craft’s role as a leading advocate for fine craft.

“I am honored to step into this role and build upon Tennessee Craft’s remarkable 60-year legacy,” said Harwell-Dye. “I look forward to working with the board, staff, artists, and communities across the state to grow opportunities for makers and deepen connections through craft.”

Tennessee Craft also extends its sincere gratitude to outgoing Executive Director Kim Waag for her dedicated leadership since 2020. Waag will continue her work with the organization in the role of Technical and Fair Director, where she will focus on two of her long-term passions.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email