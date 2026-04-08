Shelter In Place Canceled At Independence HS After Threatening Call

UPDATE: The threat was deemed to be false, according to Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Hughes.

A heavy law enforcement presence is at a Williamson County high school following a concerning phone call Wednesday afternoon, News2 Reports.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Independence High School is under a shelter in place after a threat was made against a student. Deputies are on scene, and no one is being allowed to enter or leave the campus as a precaution.

School officials have notified families of the situation, stating that additional law enforcement officers are on campus while the matter is being addressed. The message indicates that updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

Click for More News

Independence High School’s dismissal time is scheduled for 2:40 p.m., though it remains unclear if that will be impacted.

Authorities have not released further details at this time. This is a developing situation.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email