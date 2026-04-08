Home News Reported Swatting Incident Under Investigation In Spring Hill

Reported Swatting Incident Under Investigation In Spring Hill

By
Morgan Mitchell
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Police in Spring Hill are investigating what appears to be a false emergency call after responding to a reported shooting.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Rain Meadow Court Thursday afternoon. When they arrived and entered the residence, they determined there were no victims.

Authorities now believe the call was a “swatting” incident, where a false report is made to prompt a large law enforcement response.

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Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but there is no danger to the public.

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