OBITUARY: Christian Finger III

Christian Finger III was born on October 15, 1968, in Boulder, Colorado to his two loving parents Christian Jr. and Barbara Finger. He was the beloved and protective older brother to Kimberly and Jonathan.

Christian loved nothing more than being in the great outdoors. Growing up, he enjoyed camping, skiing, cycling, and traveling with his family. He graduated from Niwot High School in 1987 and took time to live and work on the ski slopes in Winter Park, Colorado. It was in those years he met some of his dearest friends and took deep pride in helping others to have fun and enjoy their time outdoors as well.

Following his time in Winter Park, he attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida to pursue his dreams in audio engineering and studio production. He graduated from Full Sail University, traveling around the world with musical artists whom he admired for years.

Affectionately called “Moose” by those he worked with, he landed in Nashville to work for M.D. Systems. It was there that he met his wife, Cara. They were married on April 5, 1997, and spent the first three years of their marriage in Nashville and traveling together all over the world. Then, they started a family, welcoming Caroline, Corinne, and Christian. His role as a father was one in which he took abundant pride, raising his children with joy, conviction, strength, and so much laughter.

He spent his time outdoors as an avid cyclist, and later, a motorcyclist, always excited to get up at five in the morning to “wake up with the sun” in the hills of Tennessee and the mountains of Colorado when he had the chance. Some of Christian’s favorite memories are with each of his kids at JH Ranch and at Scott River Lodge with Cara, where he had the opportunity to grow in his relationship with the Lord and each of the people he cherished most. His love and loyalty to others shone brightly through the way he cared so deeply for everyone he encountered.

In his professional career, he worked and led others with integrity, humility, honesty, and with the strongest work ethic. He found so much joy in mixing sound at Fellowship Bible Church, serving in ministry through his passion for music and being in community with others.

When hearing of his terminal cancer diagnosis on October 18, 2019, Christian bravely chose to fight and defy all odds. Surrounded by his family and his friends, he lived every day to fight with courage and enduring spirit. Each day for nearly five years, he chose to wake up and live with faith, hope, and courage. He took time to enjoy family trips, go to concerts, and gave so much time to just resting and being with those he loved. Nearing the end of his fight, he never gave up. He continued to make selfless decisions that showcased his determination to live fully, doing so with unbelievable humor, undeniable spirit, and unwavering faith.

Surrounded by his family, Christian peacefully went to be with Jesus on October 12, 2024.

He is living on in his three children: Caroline, Corinne, and Christian; his wife, Cara; his parents, Chris and Barb Finger; his brother, Jonathan and his sister, Kimberly and family. His light and heart continue to shine and shape the hearts of anyone who had the deep honor of knowing him.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and Alive Hospice Nashville for their compassion and support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or Christian’s favorite charity, My Bag My Story.

A memorial service to honor Christian’s life will be held at noon on October 18th, 2024, at Fellowship Bible Church, 1210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027.

