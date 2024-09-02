OBITUARY: Betty Martin Hull

Betty Martin Hull, age 88 of Hartsville, TN, passed away peacefully August 28, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Moving around a lot when she was young she finally settled in Westmoreland, Tennessee where she met and married her high school sweetheart Don Creasy. They had 4 lovely children together before he passed in 1959. Two years later she married Charles Hull and moved to Madison, TN, where they had 2 more children. They were happily married 53 years before his passing. They were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Betty was very artistically talented in many different ways. She was a master seamstress who made all her daughter’s clothes, including her wedding dress, her husband’s suits, etc. She loved to paint, had an eye for decorating her homes, loved to garden, and was an avid reader of good mystery novels.

Her love for antiquing led her life in a direction that would grow to become an important part of her life. She loved the beauty and artistry of antique quilts. She opened up a shop on the square in Franklin, TN, called Patchwork Palace where she displayed and sold quilts for many years. She was soon lovingly known as the “quilt lady” to most. Country music stars and people just passing through often stopped in and visited Betty and found a treasure of their own to take home. She and Chuck traveled the country searching for that forgotten treasure in someone’s closet to bring into the light again and bring joy. She has passed on the love of quilts to her children and grandchildren, who will continue to share the memories they have of someone who loved life and family.

Betty is survived by her sister Linda Bush and brother Jimmy Cox, her children James Hull, Michael (Inday) Hull, Roxanne (Bryan) Layton, Kevin (Leslie) Hull and Kent (Mary) Hull, as well as 21 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Hull, her siblings, Bobby Taylor, Mary Butts, David Cox, and her oldest son Charles D. (Donnie) Hull.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024, 1:00 – 3:00 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tenn., followed by a graveside dedication.

