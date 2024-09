Young actors and actresses have the opportunity to screen test for a new Disney TV show starring a Disney celebrity.

Dan Talent Group is hosting the event at DC Dance Factory in Franklin on Saturday, September 7th, at 3 p.m. They will screen-test kids and teens ages 4 – 17. Parents must be in attendance.

You must reserve your spot to audition. Make your reservations here. DC Dance Factory is located at 1850 General George Pattion, Franklin.

