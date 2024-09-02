6 Live Shows this Week – September 2, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Dierks Bentley
Saturday, September 7, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Country artist Dierks Bentley will bring the Gravel and Gold Tour to Nashville with special guests Chase Rice and Bella White.
Find tickets here.
2Ziggy Alberts
Saturday, September 7, 8:15 pm
Exit/In 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
The Aussie singer-songwriter will bring his enchanting folk-pop sound and live show to Nashville at Exit/In. With 16 ARIA Certifications, including a Double Platinum album, ‘Laps Around The Sun’, APRA awards, numerous sold-out tours worldwide, his show won’t disappoint.
Find tickets here.
3Avril Lavigne
Wednesday, September 4, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Avril Lavigne is bringing the Greatest Hits tour to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
4The Red Clay Strays
Wednesday-Friday, September 4-6, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Red Clay Strays is a band you must see perform this year during their residency at The Ryman. Taylor Hunnicut, Aairon Raitiere, Nolan Taylor, The Castelows, Pony Bradshaw, and Ben Chapman will be special guests.
Find tickets here.
5Seals & Croft 2
Friday, September 6, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Experience the music of 70‘s rock duo Seals & Crofts in a whole new way. Hear the hits “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl,” and “We May Never Pass This Way (Again),” artfully re-imagined with a reverent nod to the past. Seals & Crofts 2, comprised of Brady Seals (cousin to James “Jim” Seals) and Lua Crofts (daughter of Darrell “Dash” Crofts).
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, September 7, 7 pm and 9 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guest scheduled to perform include Carrie Underwood, Kassi Ashton, Ashley McBryde, and more.
Find tickets here.
