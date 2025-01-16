MT Athletics Announces the Return of the Great Blue Raider Baby Race

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. —Middle Tennessee Athletics is excited to announce the return of the popular Blue Raider Baby Race. The 2025 Great Blue Raider Baby Race will be held on Saturday, January 25th, when the Blue Raiders take on the Lady Techsters in the Glass House. The game will tip off at 12 p.m., with the baby race taking place at halftime.

Participation in the contest is exclusive to crawling babies. Participants can register here. The registration deadline is Thursday, January 23rd, at 11:59 p.m. All participants accompanying the baby must have a ticket to the game to compete. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Each baby must also be accompanied by two supervisors on the court to participate in this promotion—one at the starting line and one at the finish line. Props and toys are welcome, but please note that food and drinks are not allowed on the court. Upon arrival, participants should go to the check-in desk located in the upper concourse to verify attendance and receive more information. The winner of the baby race will receive a $25 gift card and an MT Toddler Basketball Jersey from Lightning’s Locker Room!

If you have additional questions about participating in the 2025 Great Blue Raider Baby Race, please contact the MTSU marketing team via email at [email protected].

