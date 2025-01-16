Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces Winter/Spring 2025 Season

Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) kicks off its eighth year with a must-see lineup of musical entertainment for everyone, including musical revues, tributes, children’s theatre, and live concerts.

“We are thrilled to start 2025 with a lineup that truly showcases the diversity and talent of the performing arts world,” says Victoria Reed, Williamson County Performing Arts Center’s Director of Performing Arts. “This season is all about creating unforgettable experiences for everyone in our community. We can’t wait for audiences to join us for what promises to be an incredible year of entertainment, passion, and creativity.”

The Winter/Spring 2025 WCPAC season kicks off with “100 Years of Hank” starring Jason Petty on Sunday, Jan. 26 (2:00 PM). Petty takes the stage to honor the timeless legacy of Hank Williams, the trailblazer who defined country music for generations. Acclaimed for his uncanny ability to channel Williams’ spirit, Petty delivers a heartfelt tribute that blends storytelling, history, and soul-stirring performances of Williams’ greatest hits. Journey through the life and music of the man who gave the world songs that still resonate today. This production brings the heart of country music’s golden era to Franklin with an authenticity and passion that only Petty can deliver.

Get ready to tumble down the rabbit hole when Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s children’s theatre group, The Rising Stars, and Image Surgical Arts present “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” a splendid adaptation of the classic tale, taking the stage Friday, Jan. 31 – Sunday, Feb. 2. (Show times vary. Visit wcpactn.com for details.) This enchanting production features a cast of talented young performers who bring the beloved characters of Wonderland to life with boundless energy and charm. NOTE: The Saturday, Feb. 1 performance at 2:00 PM is a sensory/family-friendly show designed for those with sensory sensitivities or young children. Adjustments include reduced sound levels, minimized startling effects, and low theater lighting throughout. Patrons are welcome to talk quietly or move around, with a designated area at the front for standing, laying down, or moving – along with nearby seating for family members. Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Patrons are in for an electrifying evening as “The Piano Men: The Music of Elton John & Billy Joel” rock the ivories Saturday, Feb. 8 (7:00 PM) for a SOLD-OUT performance. This unforgettable tribute show, performed by Nashville piano greats Micah Snow and Chris Smallwood, celebrates two of music’s greatest legends with masterful performances of their iconic hits.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by stepping into a world of timeless charm and golden-age glamour Friday, Feb. 14 (7:00 PM) as Broadway performer (“Wicked,” “Newsies”), Hallmark movie star (“Holiday Spectacular”), and Nashville native Ginna Claire Mason pays tribute to the legendary Doris Day in “Dream A Little Dream.” This enchanting performance features Mason’s dazzling vocals and heartfelt storytelling, bringing Day’s beloved classics like “Que Sera, Sera” and “Sentimental Journey” to life. Perfectly blending Broadway brilliance with old Hollywood magic, this unforgettable evening celebrates the legacy of one of America’s most cherished icons. Don’t miss this spellbinding tribute to the ultimate girl-next-door.

Experience the enchanting “Goldie B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears” as Nashville Opera, in partnership with the Williamson County Public Library, brings this whimsical, family-friendly twist on the classic tale to the stage Saturday, Feb. 15 (10:00 AM). Packed with humor, heart, and soaring vocals, this delightful production is the perfect introduction to opera for kids and a nostalgic treat for all ages.

Don’t miss “Iconic Women of Music” featuring Rae Radick Sunday, March 9 (3:00 PM). Radick brings a multigenerational celebration of iconic women in music to the stage with a high-energy performance. Featuring timeless hits from legends like Dolly Parton, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Shania Twain, and more, this eclectic show is a tribute to the divas who defined generations. With a resume that includes opening for Miranda Lambert, Phil Vassar, and Bret Michaels, plus performances at Times Square’s Palladium Theater, Radick delivers a night of unforgettable music and show-stopping energy.

Step into the lively spirit of Ireland Sunday, March 16 (3:00 PM) with Michigan’s finest traditional Irish band, On The Lash! Expect foot-tapping jigs, soulful reels, and the kind of hearty Irish ballads that make your heart feel a little lighter. On The Lash adds their own lively spin on classic tunes, bringing the essence of Ireland with a delightful twist. With their unique take on beloved songs and fresh renditions of the familiar, this performance is sure to be a rollicking good time.

“The Heartshakers: A Tom Petty Experience” rocks the stage Saturday, March 22 (7:00 PM). Featuring an all-star lineup of music industry heavyweights, these musicians have crafted the ultimate tribute to Petty’s iconic sound. With a passion for his music and an electrifying performance, The Heartshakers will take you on a journey through American rock-and-roll at its finest.

WCPAC offers free parking and is located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin – between Academy Street and Columbia Pike.

For ticketing information and a full list of WCPAC events and activities, visit http://www.wcpactn.com.

