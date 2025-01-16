MTSU Men’s Tennis Releases 2025 Promotional Schedule

Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2025 Men’s Tennis promotional calendar, which features theme nights, giveaway items, and fun activities.

Single Match Promotions

Jan. 16th vs. Tennessee / Blue Out

Free Kids Clinic Pre-Match

Giveaway – Blue Raider Tennis T-Shirt & Whataburger Coupon Books

Enter to Win – Tennis Racket!

All fans are encouraged to wear BLUE!

Cedar Glade Brews Available for Purchase.

Jan. 18th vs. Lipscomb & UT Southern / Mental Health Awareness

Continue the Conversation Bracelet & Shoelace Giveaway

Jan. 31st vs. Auburn / International Night

Free Kids Clinic Pre-Match

Enter to Win – Tennis Racket!

Stop by the marketing table to learn more about the International Student-Athletes on this year’s roster!

Cedar Glade Brews Available for Purchase.

Feb. 5th vs. Vanderbilt / 615 Night

Free Kids Clinic Pre-Match

Enter to Win – Tennis Racket!

MTSU Students receive FREE pizza while supplies last!

Canned Food Drive benefiting the MTSU Food Pantry.

Cedar Glade Brews Available for Purchase.

Feb 7th vs. Indiana / Military Appreciation & Black Out

Free Kids Clinic Pre-Match

All fans are encouraged to wear BLACK!

Cedar Glade Brews Available for Purchase.

Feb 9th vs. Arkansas & Eastern Kentucky / Blue Raider Kids Club Day

The fan favorite – Paper Airplane Toss for a chance to win a Tennis Racket!

Giveaway – MTSU Logo Racket Dampeners

Bounce House & Tennis Coloring Sheets

Experience an exciting double feature as our men’s and women’s tennis teams face EKU simultaneously at the ATC! Don’t miss this unique opportunity to show your support.

Boulevard Beer Available for Purchase. (Arkansas Match Only)

Feb 14th vs. Oklahoma State / Breast Cancer Awareness

Free Kids Clinic Pre-Match

Enter to Win – Tennis Racket!

Giveaway – Pink Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Tote Bag

Cedar Glade Brews Available for Purchase.

Feb 21st – 23rd Battle in the Boro

Boulevard Beer Available for Purchase. (Friday Match Only)

April 4th vs. USF / Bark in the Park

Free Kids Clinic Pre-Match

FSL Tailgate & Former Player Reunion

Blue Raider Furry Friends are invited to cheer on the Blue Raiders (weather permitting – only if the match is played at the MTSU on-campus tennis facility)

Boulevard Beer Available for Purchase.

April 13th vs. Wichita State & Tennessee State / Senior Day

Cooling Towel Giveaway

Season Long Promotions

2025 Ball Kid Program presented by Murfreesboro Medical Clinic (MMC)

Students in grades 5-8 can now sign up for the 2025 Ball Kid Program, an incredible chance to experience MTSU home tennis matches up close! Participants will assist on-court, receive an official MTSU Ball Kid t-shirt, and gain exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Training sessions will be held in January at the Adams Tennis Complex, with limited slots available per match.

Sign-ups are now open! Don’t miss this opportunity to support the five-time Conference Champions and connect with the team.

Click here to sign up! For questions, contact Coach McDermott at [email protected] or 816-824-8119.

Junior Captain of the Match

Give your Little Blue Raider a memorable gameday experience! The Men’s Tennis Team is seeking enthusiastic young fans who have not yet entered high school to serve as Junior Captains at home matches.

Junior Captains will arrive 30 minutes before the match begins for a unique behind-the-scenes experience. They will join the team huddle, interact with players during warmups, and are encouraged to wear Blue to show their team spirit!

Click here to sign up! A member of the marketing team will reach out to confirm match availability.

Kids Clinics

The Men’s Tennis Team is also hosting free tennis clinics for kids ages 5-14! Join us on select dates for a fun introduction to tennis led by experienced coaches. Participants will learn basic skills and drills in a positive environment. Rackets will be available to borrow, but participants should wear athletic clothes and shoes.

After the clinic, stick around and cheer on the Blue Raiders as they compete at 5:00 PM – admission is free!

Stay Connected! Follow MTSU Athletics on all social media platforms for updates, game schedules, and additional promotional opportunities throughout the season.

All promotional nights and giveaways are subject to change and available while supplies last.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email