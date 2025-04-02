Titans Have Signed DB Justin Hardee to a New Contract

The Titans have re-signed defensive back Justin Hardee.

Hardee joined the Titans in the middle of last season after playing previously with the Saints and Jets.

In 2024, Hardee played in nine games, primarily on special teams. Hardee was credited with three special teams stops.

Over eight NFL seasons, Hardee has played in 109 games, totaling 15 tackles on defense and 66 tackles on special teams. He has also added two tackles for loss and an interception.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound Hardee entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2017 before spending his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2017-20. He spent the next three seasons with the New York Jets where he was named a special teams captain each year with the team (2021-23) and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teamer in 2022.

The Titans have now re-signed 10 of their own players in free agency since the beginning of March.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

