Three Vandy Bowlers Honored by Conference USA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Conference USA announced its bowling postseason awards, naming Vanderbilt bowling’s Isabel Allen and Victoria Varano to All-CUSA teams and Sydney Bohn to the All-Rookie Team.

Allen earned a second-team selection for the second straight year. She led the Commodores this season making four all-tournament teams. She earned a first-place individual finish at the Prairie View Invitational, averaging 240 pins per game, which is the third highest tournament average in school history. Named the CUSA Co-Bowler of the Month in January, Allen ranked top 5 in the nation with a 77.1 percent spare conversion rate and second in the country with an 81.7 percent spare conversion rate in traditional games at the conclusion of the regular season.

It is also the second consecutive year that Varano has earned an all-conference nod as she was named to the All-CUSA third team in 2024 and 2025. This season, she was the Commodores’ top individual finisher at the Music City Classic and also notched a top-10 individual finish at the Mid-Winter Invitational. At the end of the regular season, Varano ranked top 20 in the NTCA Player Composite Performance Index and top 10 in the nation with a 76 percent spare conversion rate.

Bohn was tabbed the CUSA Co-Newcomer of the Month for February after finishing first among freshman and third overall at the Mid-Winter Invitational. In her first collegiate season, she anchored the Dores in both of their tournament wins at the Prairie View and Stallings Invitationals. Bohn is also No. 9 in program history for individual tournament average, compiling a 234.8 game average over five games at the Prairie View Invitational.

Allen, Bohn, Varano and the rest of the Vanderbilt bowling team compete at the National Collegiate Bowling Championship at the Lansing Regional Friday beginning at 8 a.m. CT.

Source: Vanderbilt

