Preds Conclude Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Blue Jackets



Four different Predators skaters found the back of the net, but Nashville fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets by an 8-4 final on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. The result sees the Preds fall for the second time in as many nights as their skid reaches four games.

Filip Forsberg, Michael Bunting, Justin Barron and Jordan Oesterle all tallied for the visitors, but Columbus was led by a hat trick from Kirill Marchenko as the Predators surrendered a season-high eight goals in the loss.

The Preds will conclude their three-game road trip on Thursday night in Dallas before returning home to host Montreal on Sunday evening.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email