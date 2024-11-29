Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Thompson’s Station Holiday at the Station
Sunday, December 1, 3pm – 5pm
Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson Station Road West
The Thompson’s Station Community Association is hosting a free community event – “Holiday at the Station” – on December 1 at Sarah Benson Park.
The event will feature photos with Santa, kids activities & crafts, music & performances, food trucks and a Christmas tree lighting. The event ends with cookies and milk with Mrs. Claus.
Sarah Benson Park is located at 1513 Thompson Station Rd West in Thompson’s Station.
Parking will be at the Thompson’s Station Church. Please bring a blanket or chair for seating.
2Nashville Zoo’s Zoolumination
Opens November 14
Nashville Zoo
3777 Nolensville Pk
The country’s largest lantern festival Zoolumination, presented by Anheuser-Busch, returns even brighter to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. The festival begins November 14, 2024, and runs through February 9, 2025. New this year, Nashville Zoo will have a brand-new ice rink for visitors to enjoy while they experience the glow of more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk lanterns. The Smashville Ice Rink is presented by Nashville Predators and in honor of American figure skater, Olympic gold medalist, and Nashville Zoo board member Scott Hamilton. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.
3Local Christmas Market
Saturday, November 30, 9am – 2pm
The Gate Church, 4040 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Get into the holiday spirit at the 2nd Annual Local Christmas Market at The Gate Church. The market is a free festive event perfect for the whole family. Set for Small Business Saturday, November 30th, this cheerful celebration brings together more than 40 local vendors for a day of shopping, entertainment, and holiday fun.
From 9 AM to 2 PM, visitors can browse unique handcrafted items and gifts while enjoying complimentary hot cocoa and cider. The market will feature live music throughout the day, creating a festive atmosphere for holiday shopping. Don’t forget to stop by the Christmas-themed photo backdrop to capture memorable family pictures!
Located at 4040 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, this event offers the perfect opportunity to support local artisans while enjoying a day of holiday festivities. Gather your friends and family for this delightful celebration of community and Christmas spirit – all at no cost!
4Holiday Movies at The Franklin Theatre
All weekend
The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2024 holiday season.
Below is the upcoming schedule for this weekend:
Home Alone – November 29
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – November 29 & 30
Elf – November 30
Individual tickets and to all holiday season performances and movies are now available at www.FranklinTheatre.com, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.
5College Grove Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 1, 2pm
Parade Route Begins at 6600 Depot Street
The annual College Grove Christmas Parade will take place on Sunday, December 1st.
The parade route begins at 6600 Depot Street at 2pm.
Always held on the first Sunday of December, families, friends, and visitors are once again invited to gather along the route to enjoy the festive floats, music, candy and seasonal decorations.
Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the magic of Christmas in College Grove!
Please join our FREE Newsletter