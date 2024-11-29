2025 Pro Bowl Games Voting Now Open

Voting is now open for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the third year for the new-look games.

The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced by days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 2.

Leading into the game there will be unique skills competitions, giving fans a different look at all of the league’s top players.

Fans can vote for their favorite Titans players now through Dec. 23.

A social aspect of voting will be available on “X” beginning on Dec. 9. Fans can vote directly on “X” (formerly Twitter) by posting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player’s official “X” handle or creating a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 22 – Dec. 23), social votes will count as double.

