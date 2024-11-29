Christmas Trees Now Available at Moon Valley Nurseries in Franklin

Moon Valley Nurseries, a premier tree and plant nursery located in Franklin, is excited to announce that Christmas trees are available starting on Black Friday, November 29.

As a leading provider of high-quality trees and one of the largest, most trusted nurseries in the country, Moon Valley offers a wide variety of Christmas trees Noble Fir, Douglas Fir and Frasier Fir ranging from 6 feet to 15 feet. At each tree lot, customers can get into the holiday spirit with ornament decorating, hot cocoa stations and much more!

With their expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, the nursery’s knowledgeable staff will be on hand to provide guidance and assistance in selecting the right tree for everyone’s family.

Customers are encouraged to visit early to have the best selection of trees.

Moon Valley Nurseries will have experts on site for interviews.

For more information, please visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com/christmas-trees

Moon Valley Nurseries is located at 4114 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067.

