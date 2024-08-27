Whataburger Introduces New Nashville Hot WhataWings

August 20, 2024 – Prepare your taste buds! Whataburger is dropping the hottest flavor in town with its new Nashville Hot WhataWings, debuting Sept. 3, 2024. These new mouthwatering WhataWings are tossed in smoky, spicy and sweet Nashville Hot sauce to give ‘em a good kick. It’s a perfect, craveable combo that will make you throw your hands in the air – and then reach for your drink. The newest flavor addition to the wildly popular WhataWings is only available for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to eat the heat.

Crafted for those who like it hot, the Nashville Hot WhataWings are a bold twist on a Southern classic, bringing the spirit of Music City to every bite. Whataburger’s Nashville Hot WhataWings begin as our signature crispy, juicy, premium Whatachick’n Bites, drenched in a unique blend of cayenne and paprika seasonings, kicking up the heat for a perfectly spicy bite. If you can’t take the heat, you can always get your hands on one of the other popular WhataWings flavors, including Honey Butter, Buffalo, Honey BBQ and Sweet & Spicy.

All WhataWings are available in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com and on the Whataburger App, while supplies last. Customers who download the app and create an account will immediately earn rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For more information, please visit Whataburger.com.

Source: Whataburger

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email