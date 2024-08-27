Tennessee Announces Five-Year Contract Extension for Tony Vitello

Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced today that National Coach of the Year Tony Vitello has inked a five-year contract extension through June 30, 2029 to remain on Rocky Top.

“Tony and his staff have developed the country’s top baseball program, and we are excited to announce this long-term extension to keep Tony on Rocky Top,” said White. “As an athletics department, we aim to lead the way in college sports, and Tony has created a baseball program that sets the standard across the entire sport. The on-field results in the nation’s best conference are unmatched, and the enthusiasm he has brought to Vol Nation has been incredible to witness.”

Vitello led Tennessee to its first national championship in program history in 2024 and was named the National Coach of the Year by multiple outlets.

