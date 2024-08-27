UK Band The Chameleons to Bring Tour to Nashville

Riding on a crest of overwhelmingly positive reviews of their new single “WHERE ARE YOU?”, UK’s legendary post-punk band THE CHAMELEONS have added another leg of U.S. dates to their current tour celebrating their groundbreaking 1986 album Strange Times.

Currently in the studio working on the new album, the fall leg of the tour will stop in Nashville at Eastside Bowl on October 22. Find tickets here.

Celebrating their 1986 breakthrough album Strange Times, which spawned the singles “Tears” and the alt-rock club staple “Swamp Thing,” The Chameleons have been playing the album in its entirety, something that vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess ever thought he’d do. “I initially wasn’t a huge fan of album performance tours,” he admits. “I believed instead that they ought to have been confined to one-off, special events.” Marking the difference between the highly personal experience of enjoying an album alone with a “good pair of headphones” versus the collective social coming together at a concert, he muses that, in general, the track listing of an album doesn’t take into account a live show’s needs for crest and drama. “Performing Strange Times changed my mind,” he says. “For one thing, the album marked a significant evolution by the band both in its sound and the maturity of the writing. Secondly, it’s a challenging album to perform live and thus, it’s much more fun to play. When all is said and done, we look forward to recreating this particular album for our North American fans!”

The Chameleons are Reg Smithies (guitar), Mark Burgess (bass, vocals, lyrics), Stephen Rice (guitar), Danny Ashberry (keyboards), and Todd Demma (drums). Where Are You? was produced by Christophe Bride and The Chameleons and mastered by Guy Massey. It was released on May 24, 2024, via Metropolis Records in conjunction with Strange Times Entertainment.

