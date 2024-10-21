Weather 10-21-23-2024 Warm and Continued Dry

With no chance of significant rain in sight before the end of the month, please be aware of your surroundings and have a plan for any burnings. Monitor city sites for and burn bans that may be issued. We will see cooler weather, but, still be dry by this weekend.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
