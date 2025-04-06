Weather 4-6-2025 Still Wet and Cooler

By
Clark Shelton
-

Ok, the good news is the majority of the severe weather has moved on. However, we can’t rule out a small chance of strong to severe storms especially Sunday morning. The rains will continue for a bit before they taper off. Temperatures will be much cooler than we have been experiencing.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Sunday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers likely. High near 62. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleTORNADO WATCH MIDDLE TENNESSEE 4-5-2025
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here