Predators Lose 5th Straight to Start Season



The Smashville faithful got their first taste of Stamkos magic, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Predators’ early-season skid. The Detroit Red Wings crashed the party at Bridgestone Arena, handing the Preds a 5-2 defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Stamkos, the prized offseason acquisition, finally lit the lamp in Gold, but his tally couldn’t spark a much-needed turnaround. The loss leaves Nashville hunting for that elusive first W, now 0-5 to start the campaign.

Despite flashes of promise and a few golden opportunities, the Predators once again found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard. It’s a tough pill to swallow for a team with playoff aspirations.

The boys in Gold will have to regroup quickly. They’ve got one more chance to defend home ice on this homestand, with the Boston Bruins rolling into town on Tuesday. It’s time to circle the wagons and find that extra gear if the Preds want to right this ship before it’s too late.

