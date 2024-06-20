WCS Across the Board – June 17, 2024



The Williamson County School Board unanimously approved a revised, proposed budget for the 2024-25 school year. The revised General Purpose School Fund Budget is $548,617,028, a reduction of $18,313,575. The County Commission will vote on the district’s budgets on Thursday, June 20.

The Board also voted to extend Superintendent Jason Golden’s contract one year. His contract, which was set to end in June 2027, will continue until June 2028.

In his report to the Board, Golden spoke about the district’s commitment to student safety and encouraged viewers to share their thoughts with him and the School Board members. Golden also spoke about the ongoing summer school program.

In Student Spotlights, 27 students were recognized for earning a perfect composite ACT score: Brentwood High’s Jaycee Czarnik, Brentwood High’s Cole Hawkins, Brentwood High’s Rachel Haws, Brentwood High’s Pranav Sathu, Brentwood High’s Joy Scheuren, Brentwood High’s Collin Youngberg, Brentwood High’s Dennis DeGennaro, Brentwood High’s Andrew, Centennial High’s Natalie Blank, Centennial High’s Ryan Heidler, Franklin High’s Ava Baer, Franklin High’s Judy Hsu, Franklin High’s Finnegan Saylor, Franklin High’s Gabriel Pallekonda, Independence High’s Peyton Brandon, Independence High’s Elliot Lindsey, Independence High’s Carter Marshall, Nolensville High’s Benjamin Hewitt, Nolensville High’s Samuel McCarthy, Nolensville High’s Bryce Russell, Nolensville High’s Emily Sherrill, Ravenwood High’s Oluwaseyi Amosun, Ravenwood High’s Aiden Yeung, Ravenwood High’s Sonia Kripalani, Ravenwood High’s Prithvi Patil, Summit High’s Caroline Constantine and Summit High’s Nathan Hoffman.

Middle school student-athletes competed at the State level in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) State Track and Field Tournament. Grassland Middle’s Liv Garrett won the Class AA Girls 100-Meter Hurdle, and Grassland Middle also won the Class AA Girls 4×400-Meter Relay. Their coach is Mark Dickinson.

Spring Station Middle’s Lorelai Whitten placed first in the Class AA Girls 1,600-Meter Run. Her coach is Elizabeth Yancey.

Page Middle’s Savanna Haack won the State title in the Class AA Girls Long Jump category. Her coach is Shawn Carter.

At the high school level, more than a dozen students and teams earned State titles at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling Tournament. The Brentwood High boys track team won the overall team ranking in the Class AAA category. Hudson Allain won both the Class AAA Boys 200-Meter Dash and 400-Meter Dash. His teammate Canon Kinder won both the Class AAA Pole Vault and Decathlon. The Brentwood High boys track team also won the Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay and 4×400-Meter Relay. On the girls team, Daisy Oatsvall placed first in the Class AAA Girls High Jump competition and Lydia Cromwell won the Class AAA Girls 3,200-Meter Run. Their coaches are Steve Brock and Michelle Doty.

Brentwood High tennis athletes also saw success at the tournament. The BHS girls team placed first in the Class AA Girls Team Tennis category, and the boys team also won the Class AA Boys Team Tennis State title. Drew Miller and Stephen Smith won the title in the Class AA Boys Doubles Tennis tournament, and Evelyn Risner placed first in the Class AA Girls Singles Tennis tournament. Their coach is Kristen Young.

Fairview High’s girls track and field won the Class AA Girls 4×800-Meter Relay. Their coaches are Cory Phillips and Chris Smith.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall earned State titles in both the Class AAA Girls 1,600-Meter Run and 800-Meter Run. Her coach is Kyle Manderfield.

Ravenwood High’s Donovan Starr placed first in both the Class AAA Boys High Jump and 100-Meter Dash. His coach is Pete Mueller.

In Staff Spotlights, two music educators were recognized for being named County Music Association Music Teachers of Excellence: Franklin High’s Michael Holland and Page Middle’s Evan Burton.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the Evaluation of Superintendent (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the 2024-25 Revised Budget

Approved the following 2023-24 School Board Budget Items: General Purpose School Fund Intra-Category Adjustment and Amendment IDEA – $25.20 General Purpose School Fund Intra-Category Adjustment and Amendment Summer Learning Camps Grant – $10,079 General Purpose School Fund Paid Parental Leave Reimbursement – $1,000,000 Central Cafeteria Fund Intra-Category Adjustment and Amendment Commodities – $621,814.10 General Purpose School Fund Intra-Category Adjustment and Amendment Central Cafeteria Fund Intra-Category Adjustment and Amendment Extended School Program Fund Intra-Category Adjustment and Amendment Capital Resolution Intent to Fund – $13,155,596

Approved the Library Materials Board Policy on Second Reading

Approved the Differentiated Pay Plan (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the PECCA Memorandum of Understanding (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Superintendent Contract Review and Extension (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: May 20, 2024 School Board Meeting Minutes ePlan Applications for FY 2025 to include ESEA Grants, IDEA, Part B, IDEA Pre-School, and Carl Perkins Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 19, at 6:30 p.m.

