Page HIgh Studios Works at CMA Fest

Two Page High TV/Film students got the experience of a lifetime when they were invited to join the video production crew at this year’s CMA Fest.

Nolan Brown and Caiden Powers joined seven other students from the Middle Tennessee area June 6-9 as part of the event’s high school video production crew. The students worked with professionals from TNDV Television, which is a national mobile video production company.

“Nolan and Caiden worked four different stages over the course of the weekend as part of the image magnification crew,” said PHS TV/Film teacher Dave Holt. “They represented Page very well. I couldn’t be more proud of them. As this partnership with TNDV and the CMAs grows, it should open more opportunities for Page High students in the near future.”

Both students received instruction from industry professionals and had the opportunity to practice their networking skills while meeting Nic Dugger, the founder of TNDV; Tiffany Kerns, the CMA Foundation Executive Director; and Emily Schleh, the CMA Community Impact Manager.

Source: WCS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email