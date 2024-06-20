Ribbon Cutting: Ground Floor Yoga and Wellbeing in Franklin

Ground Floor Yoga and Wellbeing held a ribbon cutting for its location on June 12, 2024, at 230 Franklin Road in Franklin Tennessee.

At Ground Floor Yoga and Wellbeing, they believe in starting from the ground up, providing a solid foundation for growth and transformation. Their studio welcomes beginners and seasoned practitioners alike, offering a supportive environment where all individuals can embark on their journey with confidence and curiosity. Through accessible programming, personalized guidance, and ongoing education opportunities, they empower individuals to take their first step or begin anew on the path to wellness and self-discovery. They can’t wait to stay grounded with you.

Ground Floor Yoga and Wellbeing

The Factory at Franklin – Building 8

230 Franklin Road

Franklin, TN 37064

(205) 209-1473

