Page High Hosts Variety of Athletics Summer Camps

Page High has a variety of summer camps for aspiring athletes in May, June, and July.

From flag football and wrestling to lacrosse and cheerleading, camps are available for all types of athletes.

The sports and dates of the available camps are listed below. To register for the camps, visit Page High’s GoFan page. Camp costs will vary. Contact Page High Athletic Director Benji Gray with questions.

Girls Flag Football: May 27-30 (Grades 3-8)

Girls Basketball: June 2-4 (Grades 3-8)

Baseball: June 2-4 (Grades K-8)

Boys Lacrosse: June 2-5 (Grades 3-8)

Girls Lacrosse: June 4-6 (Rising 1-8 Grades)

Cheerleading: June 9-11 (Age 4 through Grade 5)

Football: June 9-12 (Grades 4-8)

Boys and Girls Wrestling: June 9-12 (Grades K-8)

Boys Basketball: June 16-18 (Grades 3-8)

Dance: June 24-26 (Grades K-5)

Cheer Camp: July 9-11 (Grades K-5)

Softball: July 11 and July 12 (Grades K-8)

Girls Soccer: July 14-17 (Grades K-8)

Source: WCS

