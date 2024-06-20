WCS Superintendent’s Report – June 18, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
WCS Superintendent's Report - June 18, 2024
WCS Superintendent\'s Report - June 18, 2024


In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Jason Golden and Assistant Communications Director Cory Mason discuss actions taken by the School Board at its June 17, 2024 meeting. For easier navigation, time stamps can be found below:

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here