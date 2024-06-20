WCS Superintendent\'s Report - June 18, 2024

In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Jason Golden and Assistant Communications Director Cory Mason discuss actions taken by the School Board at its June 17, 2024 meeting. For easier navigation, time stamps can be found below:
- Perfect ACT Scores
- State Championships
- WILLCO Awards
- Superintendent Contract Extension
- Board Approves Revised Budget
- Library Materials Policy
- Back to School Forms
- Support Staff Career Fair
- Summer Professional Development
- New Websites in the Works
- Preparing for 2024-25 School Year
- Back to School Issue of InFocus
Please join our FREE Newsletter