Vandy Women’s Basketball Tickets on Sale for $1 Against Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt athletics is proud to announce a “Grow the Game” campaign for the Vanderbilt women’s basketball home contest on Jan. 5 against top-25 ranked Kentucky. All tickets to the game against the Wildcats are on sale now for just $1.

Fans can click here to purchase tickets for just $1 to the Jan. 5 home game vs. Kentucky. Tipoff against the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. The “Grow the Game” campaign also features the opportunity for fans to purchase tickets to donate to local nonprofit community organizations. Fans can buy five tickets for $5 or 10 for $10. Donated tickets can be purchased here.

The “Grow the Game” campaign is an invitation to all fans to help expand the visibility of women’s basketball in the Music City while watching high-level NCAA Division I basketball at an affordable price for all.

It will also be “615 Day” at Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 5, as fans can enjoy $6 domestic beer, $1 tickets, and $5 pretzels. There will also be a postgame autograph session with the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team.

The Commodores are off to another hot start in 2024-25, beginning the year 10-1 for the second-straight season. Sophomore Khamil Pierre is the only player in the nation to rank in the top three of NCAA Division I in scoring, rebounding, and steals. The Dores also feature National Freshman of the Year candidate Mikayla Blakes, who leads all freshmen nationally in scoring and steals.

To purchase single-game tickets, group tickets, or mini plans for the 2024-25 Vanderbilt women’s basketball season, click the link here.

