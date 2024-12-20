OBITUARY: Edna Ruth Richardson Johnson

Edna Ruth Richardson Johnson, 91, of Fairview, passed away November 25, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Ruth loved her family. Though she was strong-willed, she was also compassionate. She kept up with all of her large extended family. As a mother, she worked very hard to make sure her children had everything they needed. She spoiled her grandchildren with love and good food. She is deeply missed.

Ruth could do anything she attempted. She was a talented baker, cook, seamstress, sculptor, and painter. She was always impeccably dressed, having an excellent sense of style and grace.

She was very well traveled, making friends wherever she went. A Marine wife, she lived all across the US. She traveled extensively to see family and friends outside of the continental US. Ruth and her husband, Raymond, drove the Gibson Guitar Show Trailer for several years, going to festivals and music stores throughout the country. Her favorite place to visit was Yellowstone National Park, photographing wildlife. Her sisters-in-law, Nancy, Bet, and Sue, met her many times for adventures.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Raymond Johnson, Sr.; Son, Melvin ‘Mo’ Johnson; Parents, Samuel and Ella Richardson; And siblings, Betty Armstrong (John), Frances Richardson, Jim Richardson (Pat), Sam Richardson, John Richardson, and Dennis Richardson.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Brenda Nichols and Regina Klotz (Eric); Grandchildren, Lee (Kelly), Erin, Tim, Chris, Michael Shane, Travis, Trace, Allison (Ariel), Kaitlin (Jonny), and Jake (Ashley); Sisters-in-law, Nancy Hobbs, Betty Petty, Earlette Richardson, and Lisa Richardson; Brother-in-law, George Ed Dever; Close friends, Mike and Joan Fuller, and Johnnie Burk; And many loving great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In respect to her wishes to have no formal service, Ruth will be placed with her husband, Raymond, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery during a private ceremony.