Vandy Track and Field 2025 Schedule Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt track and field announced its 2025 meet schedule Friday, which includes three indoor and one outdoor home meet and eight regular season road events.

The Dores begin their season with back-to-back home meets, the Commodore Challenge Jan. 10-11 and Vanderbilt Invitational Jan. 17-18. Next, Vandy hits the road to preview the sites of the SEC and NCAA Indoor Championships at the Ted Nelson Invitational Jan. 24-25 in College Station, Texas, and the East Coast Invitational Feb. 7-8 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Vanderbilt returns home Feb. 14-15 for the Music City Challenge to close out the indoor regular season.

The SEC Indoor Championships are Feb. 27 to March 1 at Texas A&M, and the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships are March 14-15 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Vanderbilt opens its outdoor season with a split-meet weekend at Texas and Raleigh Relays March 27-29. The Commodores will also attend Florida Relays April 4-5, the Bryan Clay Invitational and Mt. SAC Relays April 16-19 and the Georgia Tech Invitational April 18-19. Vandy will host its annual outdoor Music City Challenge May 2-3.

Postseason competition begins May 15-17 at the SEC Outdoor Championships, hosted by Kentucky. The NCAA East First Round is slated for May 28-31 in Jacksonville, Florida, and the NCAA Championships are June 11-14 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Qualifying student-athletes will compete at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships June 19-22, and the USATF Outdoor Championships July 31 to Aug. 3 in Eugene.

Full schedule information is available on VUCommodores.com.

Source: Vandy

