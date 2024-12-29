Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 2, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 2-6, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $524,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 487 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $657,424 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 710 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $574,900 Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110 1021 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $462,500 Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 110 1454 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $440,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1716 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $845,000 Brixworth Ph6 Pb 70 Pg 98 1147 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $715,000 Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 4 2014 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $365,000 Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17 203 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $520,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 358 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138 1760 Shane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $580,000 1907 Evergreen Rd Thompson Station 37179 $619,900 Buckner Place Pb 14 Pg 91 2808 Windy Way Thompsons Station 37179 $654,000 3860 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $873,808 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3333 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $825,120 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3325 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $535,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3048 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 42 Pg 1 1190 Saddle Springs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $503,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3052 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5018 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $570,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 2782 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179

