Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 2, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale clouds

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 2-6, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$524,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69487 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$657,424Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47710 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$574,900Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 1101021 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$462,500Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 1101454 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$440,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681716 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$845,000Brixworth Ph6 Pb 70 Pg 981147 Brixworth DrSpring Hill37174
$715,000Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 42014 Gweneth DrSpring Hill37174
$365,000Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17203 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$520,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107358 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$500,000Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381760 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$580,0001907 Evergreen RdThompson Station37179
$619,900Buckner Place Pb 14 Pg 912808 Windy WayThompsons Station37179
$654,0003860 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$873,808Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223333 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$825,120Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223325 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$535,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513048 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 42 Pg 11190 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Station37179
$503,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513052 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685018 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$570,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1102782 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179

