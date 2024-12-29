Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 2, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 2-6, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$524,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|487 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$657,424
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|710 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$574,900
|Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110
|1021 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$462,500
|Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 110
|1454 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$440,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1716 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$845,000
|Brixworth Ph6 Pb 70 Pg 98
|1147 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000
|Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 4
|2014 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000
|Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17
|203 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|358 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1760 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000
|1907 Evergreen Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$619,900
|Buckner Place Pb 14 Pg 91
|2808 Windy Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$654,000
|3860 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$873,808
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3333 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,120
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3325 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$535,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3048 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 42 Pg 1
|1190 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$503,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3052 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5018 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$570,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|2782 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
