Miller Announced as Inaugural Cumberland Head Women’s Flag Football Coach

LEBANON, Tenn.–Steven Miller has been named the first head coach of Cumberland University Women’s Flag Football, announced by Vice President of Athletics Ron Pavan on Friday.

“I am excited to announce that Steven Miller will be joining us as the new Head Women’s Flag Football Coach. With extensive experience as a football coach, principal, and athletic director, Steven brings a dynamic combination of leadership and expertise to our program. His deep understanding of high school athletics and recruiting will be invaluable as we add this program,” Pavan said.

Miller brings a wealth of experience to Cumberland, with 16 years in high school athletics. Most recently, he spent the past year teaching and coaching at Gallatin High School. Prior to that, he served as the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Cumberland County Schools for two years. Miller has also coached track and field, basketball, softball, and powerlifting.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity,” Miller said. “Athletics have been my passion for over 40 years, and I’m thrilled about the chance to build this program from the ground up. I look forward to working with women athletes, supporting their passion, and contributing to the growth of the game.”

Miller has an extensive coaching background, including roles as a head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator across multiple states. He most recently served as the Defensive Coordinator at Jackson County High School, where he helped lead the team to the playoffs in 2021. Prior to that, he held coaching positions at schools in Texas, Louisiana, and Michigan, working with both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Miller earned his Bachelor’s Degree in History from Saginaw Valley State University in 2002. He has earned three master’s degrees, a MA in Educational Administration from LSU-Shreveport in 2018, a MA in Sports Administration from Concordia University Irvine in 2020, a MS in Exercise Science in 2021.

Cumberland University Flag Football will begin in the spring of 2026.

Source: Cumberland

