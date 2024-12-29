Buffalo Wild Wings Celebrates National Bacon Day with Free Bacon Promotion

Buffalo Wild Wings has revealed that it will provide complimentary bacon toppings for any burger or sandwich on National Bacon Day, December 30, 2024.

This one-day promotion allows guests to enhance their dining experience with crispy, savory bacon at no additional cost. The offer reflects Buffalo Wild Wings’ commitment to delivering crave-worthy menu innovations and value to its customers.

The free bacon promotion will be available for dine-in orders only on December 30, 2024, at participating Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars nationwide, excluding Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations. The offer is limited to one free bacon addition per order and is not valid for pickup or delivery orders.

For more information about Buffalo Wild Wings and to find the nearest sports bar location, visit BuffaloWildWings.com.

